U.S. welcomes the formation of a new interim government for Libya

U.S. welcomes the formation of a new interim government for LibyaReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-02-2021 01:34 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 01:34 IST
The United States welcomes the formation of a new interim government for Libya, the U.S. State Department spokesman said on Friday after U.N.-sponsored talks produced an interim government aimed at resolving a decade of chaos, division and violence.
"We welcome this news. We fully support this outcome of the U.N.-facilitated process that will lead to a stable, secure Libya and elections in December of 2021," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
