BRIEF-NY Fed says Daleep Singh resigns to join Biden Administration

Federal Reserve Bank of New York: * DALEEP SINGH RESIGNS FROM THE NEW YORK FED

* SINGH STEPPED DOWN AS HEAD OF MARKETS GROUP; WILL BE LEAVING BANK IN MID-FEB TO JOIN BIDEN ADMINISTRATION AS DEPUTY NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR * ANNE BAUM, HEAD OF CENTRAL BANK AND INTERNATIONAL ACCOUNT SERVICES, WILL SERVE AS INTERIM HEAD OF THE MARKETS GROUP

* NEW YORK FED WILL LAUNCH A SEARCH FOR SINGH'S SUCCESSOR IN THE COMING WEEKS Source: https://nyfed.org/3oVdNqW

