Biden says Trump should not receive intelligence briefings -CBS interview

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-02-2021 05:11 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 05:11 IST
President Joe Biden does not believe former President Donald Trump should have access to intelligence briefings because of his "erratic behavior," Biden said in an interview released on Friday.

"I think not," Biden said when asked by CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell if Trump should get the briefings.

"Because of his erratic behavior unrelated to the insurrection," Biden said, referring to the Jan. 6 raid on the U.S. Capitol by Trump's supporters.

