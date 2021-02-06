Biden says Trump should not receive intelligence briefings -CBS interview

Biden says Trump should not receive intelligence briefings -CBS interviewReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-02-2021 05:11 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 05:11 IST
President Joe Biden does not believe former President Donald Trump should have access to intelligence briefings because of his "erratic behavior," Biden said in an interview released on Friday.
"I think not," Biden said when asked by CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell if Trump should get the briefings.
"Because of his erratic behavior unrelated to the insurrection," Biden said, referring to the Jan. 6 raid on the U.S. Capitol by Trump's supporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- U.S.
- Biden
- Trump
- Donald Trump
ALSO READ
U.S. Senate's Schumer reviewing Republican request for Trump impeachment trial delay
COLUMN-Can Biden transform the U.S. energy system? John Kemp
Taiwan says realistic about U.S. trade deal, but one will happen eventually
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks ease as gloomy data takes shine off U.S. stimulus hopes
Kremlin welcomes U.S. call to extend nuclear arms treaty, but wants details