Will ensure Congress remains in opposition, I'll continue to be CM: Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa hit out at former CM Siddaramaiah on the last day of the Assembly session on Saturday, saying that he will continue to be the Chief Minister and will ensure that Congress remains in the opposition.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 06-02-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 14:32 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa hit out at former CM Siddaramaiah on the last day of the Assembly session on Saturday, saying that he will continue to be the Chief Minister and will ensure that Congress remains in the opposition. He also said that he has faced hundreds of cases in the past but has always been proved to be honest.

"Siddaramaiah, you have told me 100 times that BS Yediyurappa will resign. I am clarifying it to you once again till PM Modi, Amit Shah and people of the state continue to shower their blessings on me, even though so many cases have been filed against me, I'll fight them. I'll continue to remain the CM," said Yediyurappa. "I have fought them in the past as well. I'll come out of those cases and I've proved that I'm honest. I am assuring once again I will make sure that we will win more than 150 seats and you (Siddaramaiah) will sit in the opposition seat," he added. (ANI)

