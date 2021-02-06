Left Menu

Pakistan arrests 2 on child porn charges after Interpol tip

Pakistans Federal Investigation Agency arrested two men on suspicion of links to an international child pornography ring following a tip from Italy through Interpol, authorities said Saturday.The arrests took place after an early-morning raid in the eastern Punjab province on the outskirts of the city of Sialkot, said Mohammad Iqbal, a top FIA official in the city. Interpol is an international body that connects police from 194 countries and also coordinates cross-border police operations.

PTI | Multan | Updated: 06-02-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 15:35 IST
Pakistan arrests 2 on child porn charges after Interpol tip
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency arrested two men on suspicion of links to an international child pornography ring following a tip from Italy through Interpol, authorities said Saturday.

The arrests took place after an early-morning raid in the eastern Punjab province on the outskirts of the city of Sialkot, said Mohammad Iqbal, a top FIA official in the city. This was the first time Interpol provided information to Pakistan about the presence of a criminal operation involving child pornography in the country, he said.

Material retrieved from a computer allegedly belonging to one of the men showed ''he was in contact with an international gang and was posting child pornography videos on the dark web," Iqbal told The Associated Press.

The dark web is a layer of the internet that isn't visible on search engines and requires specific software.

The first suspect was interrogated after his arrest, leading to the capture of an accomplice from the area, but two other suspects remained at large, Iqbal said.

Under Pakistani law, the two men must be taken before a judge within 24 hours of their arrest, at which point the FIA will likely ask for additional time to conduct the investigation before filing formal charges against them. Interpol is an international body that connects police from 194 countries and also coordinates cross-border police operations. It's funded by member governments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suspected terrorist held in Jammu

A suspected terrorist was arrested on Saturday after police intercepted a car on the outskirts of Jammu city, officials said.The suspect is a resident of south Kashmirs Shopian district, they said.The private vehicle was intercepted by poli...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1700 hours NATION BOM10 GJ-PM-LD JUDICIARY PM hails countrys judiciary for safeguarding peoples rights Ahmedabad Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised the countrys judiciary, saying that it has pe...

4 states complete reforms in ease of doing business, eligible for Rs 5,034 cr extra borrowing

The Ministry of Finance on Saturday said four states have undertaken stipulated reforms in the ease of doing business, allowing them to avail additional financial borrowings worth Rs 5,034 crore. The states getting these benefits are Assam,...

Temporary suspension of internet again at Delhi's three border protest sites

The Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered the suspension of internet services at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders of Delhi, where farmers have been protesting against the new farm laws, for 24 hours till Saturday night in the wake of their...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021