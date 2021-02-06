Left Menu

German firm to remove dangerous material from Beirut port

A German company is ready to remove hazardous materials stored in dozens of containers at Beiruts port, Germanys ambassador to Lebanon said Saturday, following efforts to secure the facility after the August 4 explosion that devastated the port and much of the city.Ambassador Andreas Kindl tweeted that the treatment at Beiruts port for 52 containers of hazardous and dangerous chemical material has been completed.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 06-02-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 21:05 IST
German firm to remove dangerous material from Beirut port
Ambassador Andreas Kindl tweeted that the treatment at Beirut's port for 52 containers of ''hazardous and dangerous chemical material” has been completed. He added that the material is ready to be shipped to Germany. Image Credit: Twitter(@iaeaorg)

A German company is ready to remove hazardous materials stored in dozens of containers at Beirut's port, Germany's ambassador to Lebanon said Saturday, following efforts to secure the facility after the August 4 explosion that devastated the port and much of the city.

Ambassador Andreas Kindl tweeted that the treatment at Beirut's port for 52 containers of ''hazardous and dangerous chemical material" has been completed. He added that the material is ready to be shipped to Germany.

The decision to remove the material followed the Aug. 4 explosion that was triggered by nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrates, a highly explosive fertilizer component, that had languished at the port for years. The blast killed 211 people, wounded more than 6,000, and destroyed parts of the capital. In November, Lebanon signed a deal with Germany's Combi Lift to treat and ship abroad the containers consisting of flammable chemicals. The deal is worth USD 3.6 million, toward which port authorities in Lebanon paid will pay USD 2 million with the German government covering the rest. Kindl said the material that was treated had been a threat to people in Beirut. Since the August blast and a massive fire at the port weeks later, authorities have been concerned about dangerous material still at the facility. A month after the blast, the Lebanese army said military experts were called in for an inspection and found 4.35 tonnes of ammonium nitrate that were removed and destroyed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pondy CM flays fuel price hikes, takes out bullock cart rally

Puducherry, Feb 6 PTI Senior Congress leader and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday condemned the hike in fuel prices, including LPG cooking gas, by taking part in a procession of bullock-carts and cycle-rickshaws here.Ter...

Filling of Ethiopia's Renaissance Dam in July threatens Sudan's security - minister

Sudan is of the view that any unilateral step to fill Ethiopias Renaissance Dam in July would pose a direct threat to its national security, Sudanese Irrigation and Water Resources Minister Yasser Abbas said on Saturday.Sudan also proposes ...

Rugby-France make explosive start to Six Nations with 50-10 win in Italy

France got their Six Nations title bid off to the perfect start with a crushing 50-10 bonus point victory over a youthful Italy side in the championship opener in Rome on Saturday.The visitors raced into a commanding 21-point lead by halfti...

Akashvani Music Festival named after Pandit Bhimsen Joshi

The prestigious Akashvani Music Festival has been renamed after Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced Saturday.He made this announcement at a Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Centenary Comm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021