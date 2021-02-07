Meghalaya govt to reduce tax on petrol, diesel by Rs 2 per litre: CM

The Meghalaya government hasdecided to reduce the tax on petrol and diesel in the state byRs 2 per litre from Monday midnight, Chief Minister Conrad KSangma.

''In view of the recent price hike in petrol and dieselin #Meghalaya, Govt. has decided that the rate for both petroland diesel will be reduced by 2 rupees per litre, effectivefrom midnight of 8th February 2021,'' the chief ministertweeted on Sunday.

The state government's decision to reduce rates comesdays after local taxi operators in the state capital hereprotested against the high taxes in petrol in the state.

The price of petrol is little over Rs 90 per litre inthe state capital.

