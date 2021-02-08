Pak's mischief now limited to border: Def Minister Rajnath Singh

The Indian Army has limited Pakistan's mischief to just the border, giving a befitting reply to their misadventures, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. ''Now Indian Army has restricted Pakistani mischief to the border. No praise is enough for the actions taken by the Army, BSF and other security forces in containing (Pakistan sponsored terrorist activities),'' he said while replying during the Question Hour. The minister stressed that there was no question of any lethargy while dealing with ceasefire violations by the neighbouring country.

Asked why the government was ''lethargic'' and not taking stern action to stop the ceasefire violations, Singh said, ''There is no question of lethargy. I want to make it clear that our Army has taken effective steps. They have done earlier also and I am not saying the Army is taking action after our government came to power.'' The minister also said it would not be appropriate to go into details about the steps being taken and weapons used to deal with ceasefire violations. ''But I would like to say this much that Pakistan violates ceasfire to infiltrate terrorists into Indian borders and also to bring them back. They keep trying this,'' Singh said.

''You should have faith that our Army is taking effective steps at borders and responding to ceasefire violations,'' he said, and addded only Pakistan knows about the actions being taken against them by Indian security forces.

The minister said ceasefire violations rise when just when a terrorist strike is planned on Indian soil.

In a written reply, Singh informed informed that there were 5,133 instances of ceasefire violation (CFVs) including cross border firing (CBF) during 2020 and 299 in 2021 (till January 28, 2021). There were a total of 46 fatal casualties in the year 2020. ''This year 01 fatal casualty of Army personnel has been reported till 01 February, 2021,'' he said.

He also informed that there were 5,133 instances of ceasefire violation (CFVs) including cross border firing (CBF) during 2020 and 299 in 2021 (till January 28, 2021). The Defence Minister said appropriate retaliation to the ceasefire violations, as required, has been carried out by the security forces. In addition, all violations of ceasefire are taken up with Pakistan authorities at the appropriate level through the established mechanism of hotlines, flag meeting as well as weekly talks between the Director Generals of Military Operations of the two countries, he said. BSF, too, holds talks at various levels with its counterpart viz. Pakistan Rangers. ''Diplomatically, India has repeatedly emphasised at the highest level, the need for Pakistan to uphold the sanctity of the Line of Control (LC) and the International Border as its obligations emanating from the understanding in vogue,'' the minister said in the written reply.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)