Left Menu

Pak's mischief now limited to border: Def Minister Rajnath Singh

They keep trying this, Singh said.You should have faith that our Army is taking effective steps at borders and responding to ceasefire violations, he said, and addded only Pakistan knows about the actions being taken against them by Indian security forces.The minister said ceasefire violations rise when just when a terrorist strike is planned on Indian soil.In a written reply, Singh informed informed that there were 5,133 instances of ceasefire violation CFVs including cross border firing CBF during 2020 and 299 in 2021 till January 28, 2021.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 16:52 IST
Pak's mischief now limited to border: Def Minister Rajnath Singh
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@DefenceMinIndia)

The Indian Army has limited Pakistan's mischief to just the border, giving a befitting reply to their misadventures, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. ''Now Indian Army has restricted Pakistani mischief to the border. No praise is enough for the actions taken by the Army, BSF and other security forces in containing (Pakistan sponsored terrorist activities),'' he said while replying during the Question Hour. The minister stressed that there was no question of any lethargy while dealing with ceasefire violations by the neighbouring country.

Asked why the government was ''lethargic'' and not taking stern action to stop the ceasefire violations, Singh said, ''There is no question of lethargy. I want to make it clear that our Army has taken effective steps. They have done earlier also and I am not saying the Army is taking action after our government came to power.'' The minister also said it would not be appropriate to go into details about the steps being taken and weapons used to deal with ceasefire violations. ''But I would like to say this much that Pakistan violates ceasfire to infiltrate terrorists into Indian borders and also to bring them back. They keep trying this,'' Singh said.

''You should have faith that our Army is taking effective steps at borders and responding to ceasefire violations,'' he said, and addded only Pakistan knows about the actions being taken against them by Indian security forces.

The minister said ceasefire violations rise when just when a terrorist strike is planned on Indian soil.

In a written reply, Singh informed informed that there were 5,133 instances of ceasefire violation (CFVs) including cross border firing (CBF) during 2020 and 299 in 2021 (till January 28, 2021). There were a total of 46 fatal casualties in the year 2020. ''This year 01 fatal casualty of Army personnel has been reported till 01 February, 2021,'' he said.

He also informed that there were 5,133 instances of ceasefire violation (CFVs) including cross border firing (CBF) during 2020 and 299 in 2021 (till January 28, 2021). The Defence Minister said appropriate retaliation to the ceasefire violations, as required, has been carried out by the security forces. In addition, all violations of ceasefire are taken up with Pakistan authorities at the appropriate level through the established mechanism of hotlines, flag meeting as well as weekly talks between the Director Generals of Military Operations of the two countries, he said. BSF, too, holds talks at various levels with its counterpart viz. Pakistan Rangers. ''Diplomatically, India has repeatedly emphasised at the highest level, the need for Pakistan to uphold the sanctity of the Line of Control (LC) and the International Border as its obligations emanating from the understanding in vogue,'' the minister said in the written reply.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Titan Strengthens Presence in the 'Wearables' Segment Launches 'TraQ'

Introduces the first ever performance gear brand, designed and developed by Titan in IndiaBangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoirIndias largest watchmaker Titan expands its portfolio within the wearable category with the launch of its new smar...

FACTBOX-Different age rules for Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in EU

The European Medicines Agency approved last month the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University for people over 18 years old. Some EU countries, though, have restricted its use to people under 65 because of a lack of d...

Game, set and mask: fans trickle in on first day of Australian Open

Tennis fans wearing masks filtered into Melbourne Park on Monday for the start of the Australian Open, this years first Grand Slam event, as the host city recorded one new locally transmitted case of the novel coronavirus. Players and staff...

US STOCKS-Futures hit record high on stimulus hopes, speedy vaccine rollout

U.S. stock index futures hit a record high on Monday as investors were optimistic that a massive fiscal relief package and a rapid vaccination rollout would drive a speedy economic recovery from the pandemic-driven recession.The SP 500 and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021