Saudi-led coalition intercepts armed Houthi drone - Saudi state TV

The Saudi-led military coalition engaged in Yemen said on Monday it had intercepted and destroyed an armed drone launched by the Iranian-aligned Houthi movement, Saudi state television reported.

Al Ekhbariyah TV and the Saudi-owned Al Arabiya gave no further details. On Sunday, the coalition said it had intercepted four armed drones launched towards southern Saudi Arabia.

