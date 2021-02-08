Saudi-led coalition intercepts armed Houthi drone - Saudi state TV

Saudi-led coalition intercepts armed Houthi drone - Saudi state TVReuters | Dubai | Updated: 08-02-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 17:01 IST
The Saudi-led military coalition engaged in Yemen said on Monday it had intercepted and destroyed an armed drone launched by the Iranian-aligned Houthi movement, Saudi state television reported.
Al Ekhbariyah TV and the Saudi-owned Al Arabiya gave no further details. On Sunday, the coalition said it had intercepted four armed drones launched towards southern Saudi Arabia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
