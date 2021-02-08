Left Menu

Saudi-led coalition intercepts armed Houthi drone - Saudi state TV

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 08-02-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 17:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Saudi-led military coalition engaged in Yemen said on Monday it had intercepted and destroyed an armed drone launched by the Iranian-aligned Houthi movement, Saudi state television reported.

Al Ekhbariyah TV and the Saudi-owned Al Arabiya gave no further details. On Sunday, the coalition said it had intercepted four armed drones launched towards southern Saudi Arabia.

