Film on folk tradition, challenges of sustainable livelihood, adjudged first prize by NHRC

A documentary film on the conflict between practising folk tradition and challenges of sustainable livelihood through education, has bagged the first prize from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), officials said on Monday.

The NHRC on Monday organised an online film festival of award-winning short films on human rights and an award function for the recently-held short film competition NHRC Members justice P C Pant, Jyotika Kalra and D M Mulay attended the virtual event. Ravindra Jadhav was awarded the first prize of Rs 2 lakh and a certificate for his film 'Thalsar Bangsar'.

The film raises concerns over the conflict between practising folk tradition and challenges of sustainable livelihood through education, the NHRC said in a statement.

The second prize of Rs 1.5 lakh was jointly given to Nitin Ganorkar for his film 'Womb of Melghat' and to Thomas Jacob for his film 'Annam'.

The 'Womb of Melghat' highlights the violation of human rights of Tribals displaced in Maharashtra and 'Annam' focuses on the right to food and clean environment, it said.

The third prize of Rs 1 lakh too was jointly given to Jaya Jose Raj for his film 'And Thus Man Gets Crushed' on business activities causing environmental hazards and Vinod Garud for his film 'Sappar' on the right to health care.

Three ''certificates of special mention'' were awarded to Rashid Nimbalkar for his film 'Dumroo', Gauravisinh Revar for 'Saraswati' and Gautami Berde for her film 'The Woman on the Street'.

