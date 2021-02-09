Left Menu

J&K BJP hails Budget as visionary, says will put India on new growth path

Providing free ration to crores of people and benefitting them through various schemes by direct benefit transfer has been remarkable, the resolution stated.Major global economies were shattered because of the pandemic but the Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is one for the revival of the economy and taking India to new growth, and Jammu and Kashmir, as always, is a focus of the physical growth, it stated.The resolution was adopted in a video conference meeting.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-02-2021 00:07 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 00:07 IST
J&K BJP hails Budget as visionary, says will put India on new growth path

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Monday said the 2021-22 Union Budget will put India on a new growth path and hailed the Centre's announcement of a maiden gas pipeline project for the Union Territory.

The party also adopted a resolution in favour of the Budget and said the central government ensured sustained financial allocation to Jammu and Kashmir during the difficult fiscal time following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

''We cannot forget that this Budget came at a time when the world is still battling COVID-19. It is also true that the seriousness, sensitivity and alertness exhibited by India in the fight against COVID is an example unto itself that will be registered in the annals of history. Providing free ration to crores of people and benefitting them through various schemes by direct benefit transfer has been remarkable,'' the resolution stated.

Major global economies were shattered because of the pandemic but the Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is one for the revival of the economy and taking India to new growth, and Jammu and Kashmir, as always, is a focus of the physical growth, it stated.

The resolution was adopted in a video conference meeting. It was presented by BJP chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi and seconded by former minister Sat Sharma, a party spokesman said.

The proceedings of the meeting were carried by former minister and BJP headquarter in-charge Priya Sethi, he said.

Former deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh, former BJP Jammu and Kashmir chief and MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, former MLAs, former MLCs, were among those present. Describing the Budget as visionary and inclusive, the party said it touches upon all lives and lays the foundation of 'Ease of Living' underlining the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has succeeded in preparing not one, but two COVID-19 vaccines, the resolution stated, adding that the world's largest vaccination drive is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

HAL signs agreement with Israel's Elbit systems for DOHS supply

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. may weigh baby steps to revive Iran nuclear deal

The United States is weighing a wide array of ideas on how to revive the Iranian nuclear deal, including an option where both sides would take small steps short of full compliance to buy time, said three sources familiar with the matter.Suc...

South Africa to start COVID-19 vaccinations with J&J doses

South Africa will start its immunisation campaign with Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine after data showed AstraZenecas shot offered minimal protection against mild-to-moderate illness from the dominant local virus variant.The country, whi...

‘Unknown number’ of foreign nationals have died in squalid Syrian camps, say rights experts

Citing concerns for the wives and children of extremists who have been detained in these squalid camps in northeast Syria, 57 unnamed countries have been urged to repatriate their nationals immediately.UN experts urge 57 States whose nati...

Guterres welcomes US decision to re-engage with the Human Rights Council

The Biden administration has recommitted the United States to a foreign policy centered on democracy, human rights, and equality, said Secretary of State, Antony Blinken in a statement on Monday. The Human Rights Council reviews the human...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021