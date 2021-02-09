U.N. human rights forum reforms should include 'disproportionate focus' on Israel -State Dept

U.N. human rights forum reforms should include 'disproportionate focus' on Israel -State DeptReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-02-2021 01:54 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 01:54 IST
Reforms that would address the U.N. Human Rights Council's "disproportionate focus" on Israel are among changes the United States wants to see, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday.
The United States said earlier on Monday it would return as an observer to the U.N. Human Rights Council, which it quit under the Trump administration, while seeking reforms of the "flawed body."
