U.N. human rights forum reforms should include 'disproportionate focus' on Israel -State Dept

Reforms that would address the U.N. Human Rights Council's "disproportionate focus" on Israel are among changes the United States wants to see, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday.

The United States said earlier on Monday it would return as an observer to the U.N. Human Rights Council, which it quit under the Trump administration, while seeking reforms of the "flawed body."

