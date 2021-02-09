Left Menu

Ex-Trump aide Manafort cannot be prosecuted in NY following pardon -court

The decision by the Court of Appeals was confirmed on Monday by a court spokesman. It ends Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance's attempt to prosecute Manafort on 16 felony counts, including mortgage fraud, that were similar to charges for which Manafort had been convicted in federal court and had been pardoned by Trump.

New York state's highest court has rejected the Manhattan district attorney's effort to prosecute Paul Manafort, the onetime campaign chairman for former U.S. President Donald Trump, on state fraud charges. The decision by the Court of Appeals was confirmed on Monday by a court spokesman.

A spokesman for Vance declined to comment. A lawyer for Manafort did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

