Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister Sharmila likely to form political party, enter Telangana politics

YS Sharmila, the daughter of former Chief Minister late YS Rajasekhara Reddy and sister of present Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is likely to form a political party and make a political entry into Telangana politics ahead of the 2023 state Assembly polls, informed sources.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 09-02-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 11:33 IST
Poster outside YS Sharmila's residence ahead of her meeting with leaders. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

YS Sharmila, the daughter of former Chief Minister late YS Rajasekhara Reddy and sister of present Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is likely to form a political party and make a political entry into Telangana politics ahead of the 2023 state Assembly polls, informed sources. Sharmila will be holding a meeting with the loyalists of her late father at her residence in Lotus Pond in Hyderabad on Tuesday to discuss the matter, sources said.

"The meeting is being held to discuss the possibility of Sharmila floating a new political party in Telangana, with the support of her father's loyalists in the state," the sources said. The Assembly polls for 119 seats in Telangana state are scheduled to be held in 2023.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi emerged victorious, securing 88 seats in the House. Congress won 19 seats, followed by Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) which secured seven seats and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which was able to win one seat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

