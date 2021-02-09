CM orders setting up a new police post in Gorakhpur district

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the state police to set up a new police outpost in Sonbarsa area of Gorakhpur district, an official said on Tuesday.

Named Siktaur-Balapar police outpost, it is to be set up under Chiluatal police station area, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said.

He said the decision has been taken to further strengthen the law and order in the region, curb crimes more effectively and ensure a safe environment for women and common people, Awasthi said.

Gorakhpur is also the home district of the chief minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)