Left Menu

Four Thai activists deny insulting king during reform protests

The protesters broke traditional taboos by criticising King Maha Vajiralongkorn, risking prosecution under lese majeste laws which make insulting or defamation of the royal family a crime punishable by up to 15 years in prison. At least 58 activists have been charged under royal insult laws since November, according to records compiled the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights group, but the two cases on Tuesday were the first to go to court.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 09-02-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 16:41 IST
Four Thai activists deny insulting king during reform protests
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Four Thai activists on Tuesday denied insulting the king as the first cases stemming from last year's street demonstrations demanding reforms to the monarchy went to court. The protesters broke traditional taboos by criticising King Maha Vajiralongkorn, risking prosecution under lese majeste laws which make insulting or defamation of the royal family a crime punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

At least 58 activists have been charged under royal insult laws since November, according to records compiled the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights group, but the two cases on Tuesday were the first to go to court. Parit Chiwarak, Arnon Nampa, Patiwat Saraiyam and Somyot Pruksakasemsuk denied lese majeste and 10 other charges including sedition during a protest on Sept. 19 near the royal palace in Bangkok, Prayuth Petchkun, deputy spokesman for the Office of the Attorney General, told reporters.

Parit also denied three charges including lese majeste and sedition during another protest on Nov. 14. "The prosecution against us is using the law to block our freedom of expression," Parit told reporters.

The trials are scheduled to start next month. U.N. human rights experts on Monday condemned the rising number of lese majeste cases in Thailand, including a 43-year jail sentence, the harshest punishment yet, against an elderly woman last month.

Thailand briefly stopped using the lese majeste law in 2018 but police started to invoke it again in November after protesters began openly criticizing the monarchy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Khedawala says party has promised to look into his grievances

Gujarat Congress MLA ImranKhedawala said on Tuesday that he decided not to hand overhis resignation to the Assembly Speaker as the partyleadership has promised him to look into his grievances.I had taken time from the Assembly Speaker to me...

Officials: Separate attacks kill 9 people in Afghanistan

A string of attacks on Tuesday in Afghanistan killed five government employees and four policemen, officials said. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks.In the capital, Kabul, gunmen opened fire in the Bagh-e Daud neighb...

NGT directs DPCC to ensure that no park is used for holding any social or cultural functions

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee DPCC to ensure that no park is used for holding any social, cultural, commercial and marriage or other functions in the national capital. A bench headed by NGT C...

Spain close to reaching peak intensive care occupation, minister says

Occupation of Spains intensive care wards by COVID-19 patients should peak by the end of this week, Health Minister Carolina Darias told a news conference on Tuesday, adding that pressure on hospitals remained at concerning levels.Average I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021