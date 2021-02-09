Left Menu

Delhi Court to announce verdict tomorrow in MJ Akbar's defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani

A Delhi Court is set to pronounce the Judgement tomorrow in a criminal defamation case filed against journalist Priya Ramani by former Union Minister MJ Akbar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 21:05 IST
Delhi Court to announce verdict tomorrow in MJ Akbar's defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi Court is set to pronounce the Judgement tomorrow in a criminal defamation case filed against journalist Priya Ramani by former Union Minister MJ Akbar. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey will pronounce the Judgement on Wednesday. The court recently had kept the judgement reserved after both of the parties concluded the final arguments in the matter.

Defending her case, Ramani's lawyer and Senior Advocate Rebecca John urged the court to acquit her client while Akbar's lawyer and Senior Advocate Geeta Luthra stressed that Akbar image was tarnished due to allegation levelled by Ramani. Senior Advocate John told the court that Ramani's Twitter account was deactivated and can be activated on the court's direction.

Senior Advocate John also questioned that the complainant for not filing any a single application to direct her client to reactivate her Twitter account. Senior Advocate Luthra said that if Ramani makes a defamatory statement after so many years, then it is her onus to prove the truth.

MJ Akbar, while advancing her final argument had questioned Journalist Priya Ramani and said she has destroyed evidence in the defamation case against her by deleting her Twitter account, which is a criminal offence. MJ Akbar, the former Minister of State for External Affairs, had filed a defamation case against the journalist Priya Ramani for accusing him of sexual misconduct.

Ramani was the first woman to accuse Akbar of sexual harassment during the #MeToo campaign. The allegations levelled against him forced him to resign from the Union Cabinet on 17 October 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha approves 8 industrial projects worth Rs 1,242 crore

The Odisha government onTuesday approved eight new industrial projects worth Rs 1,242crore, which will generate employment for 3,135 people, anofficial said.The projects were approved at the State Level SingleWindow Clearance Authority SLSW...

Govt linking farmers' movement with terrorists, Khalistanis: Harsimrat Badal

The Akali Dal on Tuesday accused the government of committing atrocities on farmers agitating against the three agricultural laws at Delhis borders and criticised it for linking the peasants movement with terrorists and Khalistanis.Akali Da...

Coffee Day Enterprises posts Q3 net loss of Rs 97.11 cr

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd on Tuesday reported narrowing of consolidated net loss to Rs 97.11 crore for the three months ended December 2020.The company had posted a net loss of Rs 184.94 crore in the October-December period a year ago, Cof...

Dictatorship in Bengal, Mamata suppresses Opposition parties in state: Nadda

Questioning the law and order situation in West Bengal, Bharatiya Janata Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday said that there is a dictatorship in West Bengal and alleged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suppresses the Opposition pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021