Man gets 15 years in prison for raping daughter

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 09-02-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 22:18 IST
A special court here onTuesday sentenced a 52-year-old man to 15 years' rigorousimprisonment for raping his minor daughter.

Special Judge Jyoti Mishra held the man (name notdisclosed to protect the victim's identity) guilty under theProtection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and relevantsections of the IPC.

Apart from prison sentence, he was also fined Rs 500,said special public prosecutor Ajay Kumar Jain.

The man raped his minor daughter while other familymembers were away on March 17, 2018.

The girl narrated the incident to her mother andbrother the next day after which a police case was registered.

