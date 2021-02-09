Turkey will discuss quitting Libya if others go first, Erdogan says

Turkey will discuss quitting Libya if others go first, Erdogan saysReuters | Ankara | Updated: 09-02-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 23:06 IST
Turkey will discuss withdrawing its forces from Libya if other foreign troops are withdrawn first, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.
Speaking at an event in Ankara, Erdogan said that Turkish armed forces personnel were deployed in Libya solely to train units loyal to the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), which is based in Tripoli.
