BJP issues whip to its LS members to be present in House today

The Bharatiya Janata Party has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha members to be present in the House today and support the government's stand.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 11:07 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 10:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha members to be present in the House today and support the government's stand. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will today also lead the Congress attack during debate on the union budget and will be the first speaker from his party in the discussion likely to be taken up by Lok Sabha.

The discussion on Union Budget 2021-22 is slated to be taken up after a reply to the motion of thanks on the President's address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Lok Sabha sat late on Monday and Tuesday to allow participation by members of various parties in the motion of thanks on the President's address.

The first part of the budget session will conclude on February 13. The Parliament will again meet on March 8 and the budget session will conclude on April 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

