Three killed in motorcycle collision in MP's Morena district

Three persons of a family,including a two-year-old girl, were killed when theirmotorcycle collided with another two-wheeler in MadhyaPradesh's Morena district, police said on Wednesday.

The vehicles collided with each other near Kutravalivillage, about 50 km from the district headquarters, onTuesday night, said Sabalgarh's sub-divisional officer ofpolice (SDOP) S V Raghuvanshi.

A 24-year-old man, his aunt and his two-year-oldcousin were killed on the spot, while a 34-year-old man ridingthe other two-wheeler sustained serious injuries and isundergoing treatment at a hospital in Morena, the officialsaid.

The deceased were travelling to Damenjar village fromSabalgarh when the accident took place, he said.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to thefamily after post-mortem, the official said, adding that acase has been registered in this regard.

