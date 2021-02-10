Left Menu

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 13:36 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 13:36 IST
Cong LS MPs to meet today to chalk strategy ahead of session
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Congress MPs of Lok Sabha will hold a meeting to chalk out floor strategy before the beginning of the Lower House session on Wednesday. The party lawmakers will conduct a meeting at 3 pm at the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) office of Parliament.

Meanwhile, Congress MP and Whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice in the Lower House to discuss the "abnormal situation" at the China border. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will today also lead his party during debate on the union budget and will be the first speaker from his party in the discussion likely to be taken up by Lok Sabha.

The discussion on Union Budget 2021-22 is slated to be taken up after a reply to the motion of thanks on the President's address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The first part of the budget session will conclude on February 13. The Parliament will again meet on March 8 and the budget session will conclude on April 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

