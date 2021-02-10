Army shoots dead intruder near LoC in J-K’s Baramulla: Police

The Army shot dead an “intruder” near the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said on Wednesday.

Army troopers killed an intruder near the LoC at Dulanja in Uri in north Kashmir on Tuesday night, a police official said.

He identified the “intruder” as Sarfraz Mir, 56, a resident of Kundibarjala Kamalkote, Uri.

“Mir had crossed the LoC in 1990 and then returned in 1992. He surrendered (before the security forces) in 1995 and then went back to Pakistan in 2005,” the official said.

An identity card issued by authorities in the Muzaffarabad area of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and a rifle was recovered by the Army, he said.

