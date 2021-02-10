Prostitution racket busted in Kullu, three women rescued

The Himachal Pradesh Police on Tuesday rescued three women from an alleged prostitution racket busted in the Bhuntar area of the Kullu district.

As per Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh of the Kullu district police, a case has been registered under sections 3, 4 and 5A of the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act at the Bhuntar Police Station.

"During patrolling, information was received regarding a prostitution racket at Bhuntar. During the raid, three women were found. They told the police that Prakash, the 42-year-old hotel manager, compelled them to get involved and arranged customers to carry out the business," Singh said. (ANI)

