Chinese, Indian border troops start disengagement in eastern Ladakh: Chinese Defence Ministry

The frontline troops of China and India at the south and north banks of the Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh started synchronised and organised disengagement from Wednesday, the Chinese Defence ministry spokesperson announced here.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 10-02-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 17:55 IST
The frontline troops of China and India at the south and north banks of the Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh started synchronised and organised disengagement from Wednesday, the Chinese Defence ministry spokesperson announced here. There was no comment from the Indian side on the statement made by the Chinese defence ministry spokesperson Colonel Wu Qian, and carried by China's official media.

According to the consensus reached by the 9th round of the Commander-level talks between China and India, the frontline units of the Chinese and Indian armed forces began organised disengagement from North and South banks of the Pangong Lake from February 10, Wu said in a brief press release. ''Chinese and Indian frontline troops on the northern and southern banks of Pangong Lake began to disengage synchronously in a planned manner,” Wu said. The militaries of China and India have been engaged in a tense standoff in eastern Ladakh since early May last year. The two countries have held several rounds of military and diplomatic-level talks to resolve the face-off.

On January 24, the 9th round of China-India Corps Commander-level meeting was held on the Chinese side of the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point.

