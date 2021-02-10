Left Menu

Ten Nepalese nationals held for obtaining Aadhaar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 18:07 IST
Ten Nepalese nationals held for obtaining Aadhaar

Ten Nepalese nationals have beenarrested here for procuring Aadhaar cards fraudulently, thepolice said on Wednesday.

Unit-11 of the Mumbai police's crime branch onFebruary 2 had arrested an operator and agent of an Aadhaarcard facilitation centre in suburban Borivali, an officialsaid.

During interrogation, the investigators found thatthey had helped foreign nationals including those from Nepaland Bangladesh and also some Non Resident Indians (NRIs)obtain Aadhaar cards by using bogus documents.

Aadhaar, a 12-digit identification number, is issuedby the Unique Identification Authority of India on behalf ofthe government to Indian nationals.

The crime branch traced and arrested 10 Nepalesenationals who had obtained Aadhaar cards from the duo fromKahdarpada in suburban Dahisar and Borivali on Tuesday, theofficial said.

All of them work in hotels or at construction sites,he said.

Police seized their Aadhaar cards. A court sent allten in police custody till February 11, the official said,adding that further probe was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yemen's Houthis say they carried out drone attack on Saudi airport

Yemens Iran-aligned Houthi group said it carried out a drone attack on Saudi Arabias Abha airport on Wednesday which the Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi forces in Yemen said caused a fire in a civilian aircraft.Houthi military spokesman...

SONA to run smoothly: Presiding Officers of Parliament

The Presiding Officers of Parliament say they are confident that tomorrows State of the Nation Address SONA will run smoothly. Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said this when reading a statement of the Presiding Officers on Wednesd...

EU antitrust regulators accept Aspen offer to cut cancer, ends probe

EU antitrust regulators accepted on Wednesday South African pharmaceutical company Aspens offer to cut the prices of six cancer drugs by 73 and to set a 10-year price cap in return for ending a three-year long investigation that could have ...

Myanmar to face push at U.N. rights forum to allow access

The United Nations main human rights body is set to consider a resolution on Friday, drafted by Britain and the European Union, that would condemn the military coup in Myanmar and demand urgent access to the country, a text seen by Reuters ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021