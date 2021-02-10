Ten Nepalese nationals held for obtaining Aadhaar

Ten Nepalese nationals held for obtaining AadhaarPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 18:07 IST
Ten Nepalese nationals have beenarrested here for procuring Aadhaar cards fraudulently, thepolice said on Wednesday.
Unit-11 of the Mumbai police's crime branch onFebruary 2 had arrested an operator and agent of an Aadhaarcard facilitation centre in suburban Borivali, an officialsaid.
During interrogation, the investigators found thatthey had helped foreign nationals including those from Nepaland Bangladesh and also some Non Resident Indians (NRIs)obtain Aadhaar cards by using bogus documents.
Aadhaar, a 12-digit identification number, is issuedby the Unique Identification Authority of India on behalf ofthe government to Indian nationals.
The crime branch traced and arrested 10 Nepalesenationals who had obtained Aadhaar cards from the duo fromKahdarpada in suburban Dahisar and Borivali on Tuesday, theofficial said.
All of them work in hotels or at construction sites,he said.
Police seized their Aadhaar cards. A court sent allten in police custody till February 11, the official said,adding that further probe was on.
