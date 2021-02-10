Wife of jailed Kremlin critic Navalny arrives in Germany - Spiegel

Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, has landed at Frankfurt airport after flying from Russia, German magazine Spiegel reported in its online edition on Wednesday.

Alexei Navalny was flown to Germany last summer after being poisoned in Siberia with what many Western countries said was a military-grade nerve agent.

