Man gets five-year RI for sexual assault on minor daughter

A 47-year-old man was sentenced tofive years' rigorous imprisonment (RI) by a special court onWednesday here in Maharashtra for sexual assault on his minordaughter.

The man, a Thane resident who worked as a steward witha restaurant in Mumbai, was convicted under the Protection ofChildren from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The special POCSO court, presided over by districtjudge Kavita Shirbhate, also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on theaccused.

The judge, in her order, noted that the prosecutionhas successfully proved all charges against him.

According to the prosecution, the sexual assaultincident took place on May 21, 2018.

The complainant in the case was the accused's wife.

The court examined the five-year-old victim and hermother during trial.

