U.S. can impose substantial costs on those responsible for coup in Myanmar -State Dept

U.S. can impose substantial costs on those responsible for coup in Myanmar -State DeptReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2021 00:31 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 00:31 IST
The United States can impose substantial costs on those responsible for the coup in Myanmar, the State Department said on Wednesday after President Joe Biden said he approved an executive order that will pave the way for sanctions.
State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters that the continued demonstrations in Myanmar after the military detained elected leaders and seized power on Feb. 1. indicates the aspirations of the people of Myanmar for democracy.
