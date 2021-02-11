Italy 5-Star Movement to hold online vote over Draghi govt on Thursday

Italy 5-Star Movement to hold online vote over Draghi govt on ThursdayReuters | Rome | Updated: 11-02-2021 00:38 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 00:38 IST
The leader of Italy's 5-Star Movement said on Wednesday an online vote of its members over whether to support a government led by former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi will take place on Thursday.
"I have established that the online ballot will take place tomorrow," party chief Vito Crimi wrote on Facebook.
