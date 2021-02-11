China's Xi tells Biden confrontation would be disaster for both countries

China's Xi tells Biden confrontation would be disaster for both countriesReuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-02-2021 08:29 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 08:29 IST
Confrontation between China and the United States would be a disaster for both countries and the two sides should re-establish the means to avoid misunderstandings and misjudgments, Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. counterpart Joe Biden.
Xi also told Biden that he hopes the United States will cautiously handle matters related to Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang that deal with matters of China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to an account of the discussions reported by Chinese state television on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
