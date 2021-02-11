Left parties demand release of those held in Bhima Koregaon case

The Left parties on Thursday demanded the release of all those held in the Bhima Koregaon case, citing reports that claim the evidence against them was ''manufactured''.

The parties cited a news report claiming a forensic lab in the United States has found that the computer of Rona Wilson, one of the activists held in the case, was hacked and a malware installed, which planted incriminating mails in his files that he had never seen.

This has also been verified by other experts, they said.

''The Politburo of the CPI(M) demands the dropping of cases against activists arrested in the Bhima Koregaon case and asks the Maharashtra government to set up an SIT to enquire into the developments exposed by the credible reports of international experts as to how evidence was manufactured and planted in the computer of one of the activists Rona Wilson,'' a statement from the party said.

''It will be recalled that it was these mails which were claimed by the NIA to be part of the 'conspiracy'.

''This case of computer hacking to plant incriminating mails is a deadly technological weapon which the Modi Government has used in the Bhima Koregaon case and may use in future against political opponents. It is essential that this expose should not be allowed to be covered up or brushed aside as the initial official response indicates,'' the statement said.

The CPI, in a separate statement, demanded an independent probe into the matter.

''The Communist Party of India notes with pain and anguish that latest revelations show that cases were filed in the Bhima Koregaon case based on planted and manipulated documents put into the computers. Despite that the authorities are continuing to harass the activists, intellectuals, Dalit activists and sympathisers, under the allegation that a conspiracy has been hatched by them,'' it said.

''The party deplores the way NIA and other agencies act in order to suppress the genuine voice of opposition and dissent to the government policies. The party demands that this must stop immediately and the release of all innocent accused,'' the party added.

The CPI demanded prompt action and an impartial probe into the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)