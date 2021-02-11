Two dead, three injured in Sikkim road accident

Two persons were killed andthree others injured in a road accident here in the earlyhours of Thursday, police said.

The incident took place at Selep Tanki near Tashi ViewPoint under Sadar police station area as a four-wheeler withfive occupants overturned after the driver lost control of thevehicle, the police said.

While two persons identified as Meyong Gyatso andMichelle Lepcha, died on the spot, three others sustainedinjuries and were taken to the new STNM hospital at Sokeythangfor treatment, they said.

An investigation was underway in the matter, policeadded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)