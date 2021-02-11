Left Menu

2,072 Indians died of coronavirus infection abroad: Govt

A total of 2,072 Indians died due to the coronavirus in various countries with the highest death toll of 906 being reported in Saudi Arabia followed by 375 in the United Arab Emirates, the government said on Thursday.Replying to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said 369 Indians died of coronavirus infection in Kuwait while 166 deaths were reported from Oman.An estimated 8.5 million Indians live and work in the Gulf region.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 19:57 IST
2,072 Indians died of coronavirus infection abroad: Govt

A total of 2,072 Indians died due to the coronavirus in various countries with the highest death toll of 906 being reported in Saudi Arabia followed by 375 in the United Arab Emirates, the government said on Thursday.

Replying to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said 369 Indians died of coronavirus infection in Kuwait while 166 deaths were reported from Oman.

An estimated 8.5 million Indians live and work in the Gulf region. Hundreds of thousands of them returned to India following the pandemic.

According to the details provided by Muraleedharan, 34 Indians died in Qatar, 48 in Bahrain and 23 each in Sudan and Nigeria.

He said 15 Indians died in Italy, seven in France, nine in Nepal, six in Iran and seven Indians succumbed to the virus in Iraq.

Replying to a separate question, Muraleedharan said India's policy on Taiwan is clear and consistent. ''Government facilitates and promotes interactions in areas of trade, investment, tourism, culture, education and other such people-to-people exchanges,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt does not maintain data regarding collection of call detail records: Dhotre

The government does not maintain data for the number of instances individual call detail records CDRs have been collected, Parliament was informed on Thursday. Minister of State for Communications Sanjay Dhotre, in a written reply in the Ra...

Over 15,800 people get COVID vaccine shots on Thursday in Delhi; turnout 62 pc

Over 15,800 beneficiaries received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on Thursday in the fourth week of the inoculation drive, registering a turnout of 62 per cent, according to data shared by officials.Senior officials said the number of vacc...

EXCLUSIVE-How GameStop missed out on capitalizing on the Reddit rally

U.S. video game retailer GameStop Corp decided it could not seize on the Reddit-fueled rally in its shares to sell hundreds of millions of dollars worth of stock because of regulatory restrictions, according to three people familiar with th...

3 North American river otter pups born at Zoo Miami

Zoo Miami is celebrating the birth of three North American river otter pups.The February 5 birth was the first for their mother, Zinnia, the zoos communication director, Ron Magill, said in a news release. It was also the first birth of thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021