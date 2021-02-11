Left Menu

Swords flaunted at birthday party, six arrested

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 21:28 IST
Six persons including the deputyhead of a municipal council have been arrested after swordswere brandished during a birthday party in Maharashtra'sBuldhana district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening atMalkapur town when the birthday of deputy head of themunicipal council Haji Rashid Khan Jamadar was beingcelebrated on a school ground.

Over 40 persons who had gathered there began to danceand some of them brandished swords, a police official said.

Local police were alerted about it and they arrivedand stopped the celebration.

Six persons including Jamadar were arrested under theArms Act for illegal possession of weapons, said Buldhanasuperintendent of police Arvind Chavria.

Jamadar was held as he was the host.

A court sent them in police custody till February 15.

With incidents of swords being brandished or sometimesused to cut the cake during birthday celebrations on rise,state police are taking strict action in such cases. PTI DCKRK KRK

