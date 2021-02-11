EU lawmakers call for sanctions on Myanmar junta

European Union lawmakers called on Thursday for the bloc's governments to sanction Myanmar's military leadership following last week's military coup, issuing a resolution urging for the reinstatement of civilian rule.

The resolution, which is not binding but has political weight, was adopted by 677 votes in favour, one against and with 27 abstentions.

