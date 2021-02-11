Left Menu

EU lawmakers call for sanctions on Myanmar junta

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 11-02-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 21:41 IST
EU lawmakers call for sanctions on Myanmar junta

European Union lawmakers called on Thursday for the bloc's governments to sanction Myanmar's military leadership following last week's military coup, issuing a resolution urging for the reinstatement of civilian rule.

The resolution, which is not binding but has political weight, was adopted by 677 votes in favour, one against and with 27 abstentions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Along with Harbhajan and Kedar, Maxwell, Smith in top bracket for IPL auction

Senior spinner Harbhajan Singh and middle-order batsman Kedar Jadhav, along with Australians Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell, have been bracketed in the Rs 2 crore highest base price category for the upcoming IPL auction in Chennai on Februar...

India warns U.S. social media firms after dispute with Twitter

Indian technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad warned U.S. social media firms on Thursday to abide by the countrys laws, a day after a face-off between Prime Minister Narendra Modis administration and Twitter over content regulation. Speaki...

U.S. sanctions raise costs for Venezuela firms, business leader says

U.S. sanctions against the government of President Nicolas Maduro are raising the cost of doing business for firms in Venezuela that are already struggling under decades of misguided socialist policies, the head of the countrys main busines...

Partey to miss clash against Leeds United, confirms Arsenal

Arsenal on Thursday announced that Thomas Partey will miss the clubs upcoming clash against Leeds United. Partey sustained an injury during Arsenals Premier League game against Aston Villa on Saturday.The club said Partey will continue to b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021