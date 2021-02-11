U.S. slaps sanctions on Myanmar in response to military coup -Treasury website

U.S. slaps sanctions on Myanmar in response to military coup -Treasury websiteReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 23:14 IST
The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on Myanmar's acting president and several other military officers as Washington seeks to punish those it deems responsible for the military coup in Myanmar.
Washington blacklisted eight individuals, including the defense and home affairs ministers, imposed additional sanctions on the top two military officials and targeted three companies in the jade and gems sector, according to the Treasury Department's website.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Myanmar
- Treasury Department's
- Washington
- The United States
ALSO READ
Myanmar prioritises healthcare workers as it launches vaccination drive
Myanmar launches vaccination drive, prioritises frontline healthcare workers
Myanmar health workers receive first COVID-19 vaccinations
Myanmar health workers receive first COVID-19 vaccinations
Myanmar: UN chief following developments ‘with great concern’