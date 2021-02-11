U.S. slaps sanctions on Myanmar in response to military coup -Treasury website

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on Myanmar's acting president and several other military officers as Washington seeks to punish those it deems responsible for the military coup in Myanmar.

Washington blacklisted eight individuals, including the defense and home affairs ministers, imposed additional sanctions on the top two military officials and targeted three companies in the jade and gems sector, according to the Treasury Department's website.

