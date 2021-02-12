State Dept condemns Russia's crackdown on Jehovah's Witnesses

The United States on Thursday condemned Russia's continued crackdown on Jehovah's Witnesses and other peaceful religious minorities in the strongest possible terms, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

A Russian court on Wednesday sentenced a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses to 7.5 years in prison, while in Moscow state investigators opened a new criminal investigation into the group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)