State Dept condemns Russia's crackdown on Jehovah's Witnesses

State Dept condemns Russia's crackdown on Jehovah's WitnessesReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-02-2021 01:21 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 01:21 IST
The United States on Thursday condemned Russia's continued crackdown on Jehovah's Witnesses and other peaceful religious minorities in the strongest possible terms, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.
A Russian court on Wednesday sentenced a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses to 7.5 years in prison, while in Moscow state investigators opened a new criminal investigation into the group.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- State Department
- Ned Price
- The United States
- Russian
- Moscow
ALSO READ
US concerned about human rights situation in Russia: Blinken
We make independent policy decisions in defence, national security, says Indian ambassador to Russia
Russia envoy: US and Russia need to start strategic dialogue
France welcomes US-Russian decision to extend New START
Renewed US-Russia nuke pact won't fix emerging arms threats