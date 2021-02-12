Left Menu

U.S. concerned over China's 'predatory' behavior when comes to technology -State Dept

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-02-2021 01:56 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 01:56 IST
U.S. concerned over China's 'predatory' behavior when comes to technology -State Dept

The United States has profound concerns over China's "predatory" behavior when it comes to technology, the State Department spokesman said on Thursday, adding that the Biden administration will engage with China when in the interest of the United States.

State Department spokesman Ned Price also said Washington has concerns about the Chinese Communist Party's activities, including through the Confucius Institutes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

María Grever – Google honors famous Mexican singer, songwriter with doodle

Oil giant Shell accelerates 2050 carbon reduction targets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UAE sheikh's investment in Israeli soccer club put on hold

Plans for an Emirati sheikh to purchase a 50 ownership stake in Israels famed and controversial Beitar Jerusalem soccer club have been put on hold, the team said Thursday, following reports questioning the sheikhs finances.The purchase was ...

BBC World News barred from airing in China

British television channel BBC World News was barred on Friday from airing in China, a week after Britains media regulator revoked Chinese state televisions licence to broadcast in the United Kingdom.Chinas National Radio and Television Adm...

Disney posts smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly revenue

Walt Disney Co reported a smaller-than-expected drop in first-quarter revenue on Thursday, as its fast-growing streaming business helped offset some impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on its theme park and movie studio businesses.Shares of t...

Disney posts smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly revenue

Walt Disney Co reported a smaller-than-expected drop in first-quarter revenue on Thursday, as its fast-growing streaming business helped offset some impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on its theme park and movie studio businesses.Overall rev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021