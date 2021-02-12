PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 12

Left Menu

Headlines - Fresh blow for London as euro derivatives trading floods out https://on.ft.com/372q1bi - Beijing bans BBC news channel in retaliatory move https://on.ft.com/3qflD07 - KPMG appoints first female leaders in shake-up after Michael furore https://on.ft.com/2NnsOok - UK and EU to seek 'workable solutions' on Northern Ireland protocol https://on.ft.com/3d3fkcr Overview - Trading in a key euro-denominated derivatives market flooded out of London last month to rival financial centres in New York, Amsterdam and Paris. - The BBC's World News television channel has been officially banned from broadcasting in China a week after the UK's media watchdog stripped Beijing's state broadcaster of its licence in Britain.

Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-02-2021 06:47 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 06:47 IST
Overview - Trading in a key euro-denominated derivatives market flooded out of London last month to rival financial centres in New York, Amsterdam and Paris.

- The BBC's World News television channel has been officially banned from broadcasting in China a week after the UK's media watchdog stripped Beijing's state broadcaster of its licence in Britain. - KPMG has elevated two female partners to run the firm on a temporary basis and vowed to overhaul an unpopular performance management system in an attempt to calm relations with staff amid the ongoing probe into remarks made by Bill Michael.

- Britain and the European Union agreed to look for "workable solutions" to deliver the controversial Northern Ireland protocol, pledging to consult more deeply with the region’s business groups over the impact of the deal. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

