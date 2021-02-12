Left Menu

Britain to set out roadmap for easing lockdown on Feb. 22

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-02-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 13:03 IST
Britain to set out roadmap for easing lockdown on Feb. 22
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Britain will set out its roadmap for easing lockdown restrictions on Feb. 22, junior home office minister Victoria Atkins said on Friday.

"We're expecting to make the statement on Monday 22 February," she told Sky News.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Thursday that the roadmap will come in the week of Feb. 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Dodgers, Walker Buehler avoid arbitration with 2-year, 8M dealThe Los Angeles Dodgers and pitcher Walker Buehler avoided arbitration by agreeing to a two-year, 8 million deal plus incent...

Bengal schools reopen after 11 months for classes 9-12

Schools in West Bengal reopenedon Friday after a gap of 11 months for classes 9-12, withstrict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol.The educational institutions were shut in March lastyear in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.The administrati...

Government must ensure 1-2% MSME procurement from Entrepreneurs with Disabilities

Business directory on network of entrepreneurs with disabilities NEDAR launchedIndia hosts first National Conference on Business Beyond BarriersPersons with disabilities are creating over 2 lac jobs in India, Yet, they seem to largely be le...

Japan's receives first batch of COVID-19 vaccine, courtesy of Pfizer

Japans first batch of COVID-19 vaccine arrived on Friday, local media reported, with official approval for the Pfizer Inc shots expected soon as the country races to control a third wave of infections ahead of the Olympic Games.A government...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021