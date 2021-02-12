Britain to set out roadmap for easing lockdown on Feb. 22

Britain will set out its roadmap for easing lockdown restrictions on Feb. 22, junior home office minister Victoria Atkins said on Friday.

"We're expecting to make the statement on Monday 22 February," she told Sky News.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Thursday that the roadmap will come in the week of Feb. 22.

