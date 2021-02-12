Left Menu

SC seeks AP’s reply on Odisha’s contempt plea for notifying Panchayat polls in its villages

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 14:36 IST
SC seeks AP’s reply on Odisha’s contempt plea for notifying Panchayat polls in its villages

from these villages.

“That the contemnor tactfully issued the impugned notification and attempted to conduct election during the pandemic time when the entire state machinery was engaged to fight COVID-19 pandemic,'' it said.

It said the attempt on the part of the contemnor to conduct election in the newly self-named three villages pertaining to the territory of petitioner state is nothing but a wilful attempt to sabotage the dictum of this court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia confirms widespread rape in conflict-hit north

Scores of women have been raped in Ethiopias northerly Tigray region, authorities have confirmed, in the chaotic aftermath of an armed conflict last year that ousted the local ruling party. We have received the report back from our Taskforc...

Honda's cumulative 2 wheeler sales cross 1.5 crore units' mark in southern region

Honda Motorcycle and ScooterIndia Pvt Ltd HMSI announced on Friday its cumulativetwo-wheeler sales in the southern regionhas nowcrossedthe1.5 crore units mark since inception in 2001.The southern region comprises Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kera...

Molekule Launches Air Mini at INR 37,999 in India Through Authorised Resellers; Based on NRI’s PECO Technology That Destroys Airborne Pollutants

New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India Award-Winning PECO Air Purification Technology, developed by NRI Distinguished Professor Dr. D. Yogi Goswami Available via Amazon.in at INR 37,999Molekule, a leader in reinventing air purificat...

Coronavirus cases in Eastern Europe surpass 10 million - Reuters tally

The number of COVID-19 cases in eastern Europe surpassed 10 million on Friday, according to Reuters tally, as countries across the region aim to increase vaccine procurements from multiple suppliers to accelerate inoculation programmes.Coun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021