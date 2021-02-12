Child killed in Pakistan in mortar attack from Afghan side: Report
The incident occurred on Thursday in Bajaur district when mortar shells fired from Afghanistans Kunar province hit civilians in Mokha, Gandai and Gali areas, located near the Pak-Afghan border, Dawn newspaper quoted police officials as saying.They said a child was killed while seven people were seriously wounded. Bajaur, one of Pakistans seven tribal districts, had been a stronghold of militants.PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 12-02-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 15:22 IST
Mortar shells fired from Afghanistan hit civilians in Pakistan's Khyber Phaktunwa province, killing a child and injuring seven others, according to a media report here. The incident occurred on Thursday in Bajaur district when mortar shells fired from Afghanistan's Kunar province hit civilians in Mokha, Gandai and Gali areas, located near the Pak-Afghan border, Dawn newspaper quoted police officials as saying.
They said a child was killed while seven people were seriously wounded. Bajaur, one of Pakistan's seven tribal districts, had been a stronghold of militants. In 2008, Pakistani security forces carried out a major operation against the militants in tribal districts.
