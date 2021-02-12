China says working to promote "return to normal" in Myanmar

China said on Friday that the Feb. 1 military coup in Myanmar was an internal manner but said that it was working to foster a "return to normal" in its ally.

Chen Xu, China ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, told a special session of the Human Rights Council, which was called by Britain and the European Union: "What happened in Myanmar is essentially Myanmar's internal affairs".

"China is in contact and communication with relevant parties in Myanmar to promote the relaxation and return to normal of the situation," Chen said without giving details.

