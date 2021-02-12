Left Menu

Death of youth in police custody triggers protest in UP's Jaunpur

Superintendent of Police Raj Karan Nayyar has ordered the suspension of three policemen, including the in-charge of the Buxa police station, and ordered a magisterial inquiry into the death of Kishan Yadav, alias Pujari, who was taken into custody for questioning in a loot case.

PTI | Jaunpur | Updated: 12-02-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 22:51 IST
Death of youth in police custody triggers protest in UP's Jaunpur

The death of a man allegedly in police custody in the Buxa area here triggered protests by locals who blocked a national highway and indulged in stone pelting, leading to injuries to several policemen. Superintendent of Police Raj Karan Nayyar has ordered the suspension of three policemen, including the in-charge of the Buxa police station, and ordered a magisterial inquiry into the death of Kishan Yadav, alias Pujari, who was taken into custody for questioning in a loot case. Later, the Buxa SHO, SOG in-charge and other policemen were booked for murder, after which the body was sent for a post-mortem, SP (City) Sanjay Kumar said.

A crime branch team had brought four to five youths for questioning in the loot case to the Buxa police station on Thursday. Yadav, 25, who was among them, was taken ill during the night and was rushed to the community health centre. From there he was referred to the district hospital but he died during treatment, Nayyar said. Evidence of loot had been found against Yadav and he was taken into custody for questioning, the SP said. As soon as the news of the death of Yadav spread, his family and locals gathered on the Lucknow-Varanasi national highway and staged a protest. They also indulged in brick batting, resulting in injuries to Circle Officer (City) Jitendra Dubey and other policemen, Nayyar said. Police and Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel have been deployed in large numbers in the area to maintain law and order, he said. The family alleged that the youth died after being severely beaten up in custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week

Arabesque hires HSBC's Klier to head ESG data, advisory and research

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Mercedes say they are dealing with some F1 engine issues

Formula One champions Mercedes said on Friday they were dealing with some engine issues ahead of the new season but expected everything to be fixed by the first race.The comment, in a team interview with engine head Hywel Thomas, drew some ...

WRAPUP 2-Lower-income households dim U.S. consumer sentiment

U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly fell in early February amid growing pessimism about the economy among households with annual incomes below 75,000, even as the government is poised to deliver another round of COVID-19 relief money. The ...

Parliamentary panel on defence decides to visit Galwan Valley, Pangong in Eastern Ladakh, say sources.

Parliamentary panel on defence decides to visit Galwan Valley, Pangong in Eastern Ladakh, say sources....

Biden: Governors and mayors need USD 350 billion to fight COVID

President Joe Biden met with a bipartisan group of governors and mayors at the White House on Friday as part of his push to give financial relief from the coronavirus pandemic to state and local governments a clear source of division with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021