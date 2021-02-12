Left Menu

U.S. to lift blacklisting of Yemen's Houthis on Feb. 16 -Blinken

The Trump administration imposed the specially designated global terrorist (SDGT) and foreign terrorist organization (FTO) designations on its last full day in office despite warnings by other governments, aid groups and the United Nations that the sanctions they carried could push Yemen into a major famine. U.S. President Joe Biden has quickly moved to reverse U.S. policy, aiming to ease the world's worst humanitarian crisis and intensify diplomacy to end Yemen's grueling civil war.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-02-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 23:42 IST
U.S. to lift blacklisting of Yemen's Houthis on Feb. 16 -Blinken
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said he will revoke terrorist designations of Yemen's Houthi movement effective Feb. 16, even as he warned that members of the group could be hit with more sanctions. The Trump administration imposed the specially designated global terrorist (SDGT) and foreign terrorist organization (FTO) designations on its last full day in office despite warnings by other governments, aid groups and the United Nations that the sanctions they carried could push Yemen into a major famine.

U.S. President Joe Biden has quickly moved to reverse U.S. policy, aiming to ease the world's worst humanitarian crisis and intensify diplomacy to end Yemen's grueling civil war. "This decision is a recognition of the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen," Blinken said in a statement.

Blinken, however, appeared to signal limits to U.S. tolerance of the Houthi movement. He said three of its leaders - Abdul Malik al-Houthi, Abd al-Khaliq Badr al-Houthi and Abdullah Yahya al-Hakim - will remain subject to U.S. sanctions. He also warned that Washington is monitoring the movement's activities and identifying new targets to be hit with sanctions, especially those responsible for attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and drone and missile strikes on Saudi Arabia.

"We will continue to closely monitor the activities of Ansarallah and its leaders and are actively identifying additional targets for designation," Blinken said, using a term by which the Houthi movement also is known. The war pits the Iranian-aligned Houthi movement against Yemen's internationally recognized government, which has been backed since 2015 by a Saudi-led military coalition.

The Biden administration, other governments, the United Nations and aid organizations shared fears that the sanctions imposed on the Houthis under the U.S. terrorism designations could strangle food deliveries just as the threat of major famine is rising. "The United States remains clear-eyed about Ansarallah's malign actions," Blinken said. "Ansarallah's actions and intransigence prolong this conflict and exact serious humanitarian costs."

As part of his policy shift on Yemen, Biden last week announced an end to U.S. support for offensive operations by the Saudi-led coalition. He also named veteran U.S. diplomat Timothy Lenderking as a special envoy for Yemen with the goal of bolstering U.N.-led diplomatic efforts to negotiate an end the war.

Lenderking on Thursday met Yemen's internationally-recognised president and his foreign minister in Riyadh. The United Nations describes Yemen as the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with 80% of its people in need.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week

Arabesque hires HSBC's Klier to head ESG data, advisory and research

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

E-bikes, sports academy, stray cattle control: LoH finalises NDMC budget

The Leader of House in the BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Friday finalised the civic bodys annual budget, which includes several projects such as introducing e-bikes in public places, opening a sports academy and keeping stray...

Quake of 6.1 magnitude jolts north India

A high intensity earthquake hit Tajikistan on Friday night, tremors of which were felt in Delhi NCR and several other parts of north India.The seismology department at first erroneously gave the epicentre as Amritsar and put the quakes dept...

Motor racing-Mercedes say they are dealing with some F1 engine issues

Formula One champions Mercedes said on Friday they were dealing with some engine issues ahead of the new season but expected everything to be fixed by the first race.The comment, in a team interview with engine head Hywel Thomas, drew some ...

WRAPUP 2-Lower-income households dim U.S. consumer sentiment

U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly fell in early February amid growing pessimism about the economy among households with annual incomes below 75,000, even as the government is poised to deliver another round of COVID-19 relief money. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021