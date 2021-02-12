Left Menu

Delhi policeman beaten up at Tikri border: Officials

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 23:47 IST
A Delhi policeman was injured after he was allegedly beaten up by some people at the Tikri border where he went on Friday to paste posters of missing farmers, officials said.

The policeman, identified as Jitender Rana, is posted at Nangloi police station. He received injuries to his head and other body parts, they said.

The policeman had gone to the protest site at Tikri border to paste posters of protesting farmers who had gone missing since the violence that broke out on Republic Day during the tractor parade rally, a senior police officer said.

The injured policeman was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment, he said.

An FIR has been registered in the matter and an investigation is underway, he added.

