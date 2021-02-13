Left Menu

2-year-old boy killed over superstitious beliefs in UP

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 13-02-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 16:52 IST
Three people have been taken into custody for their alleged role in the murder of their two-year-old nephew over superstitious beliefs, police said on Saturday.

According to police, Shiva was playing outside his house in Hasanpur village here on Friday evening when one of the accused took him to her house. The boy was later killed allegedly by the accused--Ramsurat, his wife and daughter.

The accused then hid the body in a wheat flour container, they said.

Gyan Singh, the boy’s father, claimed that his brother and sister-in-law were behind the incident, police said.

“Ramsurat told police that he suspected Gyan Singh and his wife killed the former’s one-and-half-year-old grandson six months ago with the help of black magic. The incident had created rift between the brothers,” SHO Pradeep Kumar Rai said.

A case has been registered based on the complaint of Gyan Singh, he said.

