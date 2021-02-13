Left Menu

5 found dead after stabbings, fire at house in Germany

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 13-02-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 19:45 IST
5 found dead after stabbings, fire at house in Germany
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pxhere

Emergency services found five bodies after a fire at a house in western Germany, and investigators said Saturday they believe that a man fatally stabbed his wife, young daughters and mother-in-law before killing himself.

Firefighters found the bodies at the house in Radevormwald, near the city of Wuppertal, on Friday. They were identified as those of a 41-year-old man, his 37-year-old wife, daughters aged 1 and 4, and his 77-year-old mother-in-law.

Police and prosecutors said Saturday they believe that the man killed the rest of the family, set the house ablaze and then fatally stabbed himself. They suspect that the motive was the failure of his marriage.

