Odisha cop rescues children from car of drunk father, drives them home

PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 14-02-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 21:07 IST
A policeman ofOdishas Kendrapara district has earned accolades from hissuperiors for rescuing three little children from a car drivenby their father in an inebriated condition and driving themhome himself.

The driver of the car was arrested and his drivinglicense suspended, police said on Sunday.

Havildar NN Soren stopped the car for rash drivingnear the crowded old bus stand chowk in Kendrapara town andfound that the man behind the steering wheel was under heavyinfluence of alcohol, district Superintendent of PoliceMadhkar Sandeep Sampad said.

He also found two boys and a girl, who were betweenages 3 and 7 years, in the back seat and they were frightenedbecause of the negligent driving. It soon emerged that thedriver was their father.

''Showing humanitarian gesture, he himself drove thecar and safely dropped the children to their home,'' the SPtweeted.

Soren said that when he took the three to theirresidence at Balagandi area of the town, their motherprofusely thanked him for saving the children's lives.

Sampad said he has recommended Soren's name for anaward.

The incident occurred on Friday night.

